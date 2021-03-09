English
Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests selling and Marico with a stop loss of Rs 406, target at Rs 385.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 141 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 199.31 points or 0.4 percent at 50640.38, and the Nifty added 18.30 points or 0.12 percent at 14974.50.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 220, target at Rs 230

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 475

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 950, target at Rs 975

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 2,624, target at Rs 2,500

Buy SBI Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 909, target at Rs 955

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,510, target at Rs 1,550

Sell Marico with a stop loss of Rs 406, target at Rs 385

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Mar 9, 2021 09:06 am

