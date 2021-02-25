Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 241 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 427.57 points or 0.84 percent at 51209.26, and the Nifty gained 99.80 points or 0.67 percent at 15081.80.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,500, target at Rs 1,560

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 3,020, target at Rs 3,110

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 6,300, target at Rs 6,550

Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 552, target at Rs 538

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,879, target at Rs 1,955

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 626, target at Rs 671

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,380, target at Rs 3,475

Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 140, target at Rs 151

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​