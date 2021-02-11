MARKET NEWS

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests selling Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,461, target at Rs 3,340 and Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 2,931, target at Rs 2,830.

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 45 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 850, target at Rs 899

Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,596, target at Rs 1,6673

Sell Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,475, target at Rs 3,324

Sell United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1,281, target at Rs 1,205

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,461, target at Rs 3,340

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 850, target at Rs 885

Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 2,931, target at Rs 2,830

Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 225, target at Rs 244

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
