Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

November 1 turned out to be a day of some more consolidation on the D-Street. However, benchmark indices managed to close above crucial support levels for the week.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 2.83 percent while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 2.65 percent for the week that ended on November 1.

Investors’ wealth in terms of average market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs 4.78 lakh crore to Rs 154.09 lakh crore recorded on November 1 from Rs 149.31 lakh crore registered on October 25.

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Exide Industries with stop loss at Rs 188 and target of Rs 210

Buy Godrej Consumer with stop loss at Rs 715 and target of Rs 765

Buy Hexaware Technologies with stop loss at Rs 325 and target of Rs 375

Buy PFC with stop loss at Rs 102 and target of Rs 135

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Motilal Financial with stop loss at Rs 685 and target of Rs 710

Buy IndusInd Bank with stop loss at Rs 1360 and target of Rs 1420

Buy JSPL with stop loss at Rs 119 and target of Rs 130

Sell Just Dial with stop loss at Rs 562 and target of Rs 540

Sell M&M with stop loss at Rs 600 and target of Rs 575

Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv with stop loss at Rs 8295 and target of Rs 8570

Buy ITC with stop loss at Rs 256 and target of Rs 2763

Buy Tata Steel with stop loss at Rs 391 and target of Rs 422