you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com advises buying Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 206 and target of Rs 218.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
After a manic Monday D-Street witnessed a volatile Tuesday thanks to persistent selling by FIIs in key index heavyweight stocks. India markets fell for the 4th consecutive day in a row.

Sensex failed to hold on to its crucial psychological support at 38,000 weighed down by selling in HDFC twins. The index witnessed an intraday swing of more than 300 points.

Amongst the sectoral indices, FMCG, realty, power and consumer durables witnessed decent buying, while the other sectors like auto, banks, metals and healthcare were the top losers ending the session in the red.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 319, target of Rs 335

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1415, target of Rs 1460

Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 261, target of Rs 248

Sell SBI with a stop loss of Rs 348, target of Rs 340

Sell Bank Of India with a stop loss of Rs 82, target of Rs 70

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 206 and target of Rs 218

Sell Torrent Pharma around Rs 1475 with a stop loss of Rs 1498 and target of Rs 1425

Sell Bank Of India with a stop loss of Rs 11500 and target of Rs 10800

Buy IDFC First Bank around Rs 39.5 with stop loss of Rs 40.75 and target of Rs 37

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy BPCL with target at Rs 373 and stop loss at Rs 353

Buy Hero Motocorp with target at Rs 2540 and stop loss at Rs 2430

Buy ITC with target at Rs 275 and stop loss at Rs 267

Buy Power Grid with target at Rs 215 and stop loss at Rs 207

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 08:15 am

