Subscribe to MTAR Technologies: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi IPO report on MTAR Technologies

The company is a leading precision engineering solutions company engaged in the manufacture of mission critical precision components with close tolerances (5-10 microns), and in critical assemblies, to serve projects of high national importance, through its precision machining, assembly, testing, quality control, and specialized fabrication competencies, some of which have been indigenously developed and manufactured. It primarily serves customers in the clean energy, nuclear and space and defence sectors.

Valuation and Outlook

Considering the company’s expertise in providing wide range of precision engineering products with complex manufacturing capability, high entry barrier, strong balance sheet & management; we give this IPO a "Subscribe" rating.

