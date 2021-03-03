English
Subscribe to MTAR Technologies: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on MTAR Technologies. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 02, 2021.

Broker Research
March 03, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi IPO report on MTAR Technologies


The company is a leading precision engineering solutions company engaged in the manufacture of mission critical precision components with close tolerances (5-10 microns), and in critical assemblies, to serve projects of high national importance, through its precision machining, assembly, testing, quality control, and specialized fabrication competencies, some of which have been indigenously developed and manufactured. It primarily serves customers in the clean energy, nuclear and space and defence sectors.


Valuation and Outlook


Considering the company’s expertise in providing wide range of precision engineering products with complex manufacturing capability, high entry barrier, strong balance sheet & management; we give this IPO a "Subscribe" rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #MTAR Technologies #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 3, 2021 02:42 pm

