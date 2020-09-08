172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-happiest-minds-technologies-ajcon-global-5811671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 11:36 AM IST

Subscribe to Happiest Minds Technologies: Ajcon Global

Ajcon Global has come out with its report on Happiest Minds Technologies. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 07, 2020

Ajcon Global's IPO report on Happiest Minds Technologies


Positioned as “Born Digital. Born Agile”, the Company focuses on delivering a seamless digital experience to its customers. The Company's is promoted by very experienced professional Mr. Ashok Soota. Prior to founding Happiest Minds, Mr. Ashok Soota was the founding Chairman and Managing Director of MindTree which was acquired by L&T Group. He was also the vice chairman of Wipro and senior vice president of Shriram Refrigeration Industries prior to co‐ founding MindTree.


Valuation and Outlook


The international peers which have a similar businesses model are trading at a P/E valuation of around 65x. With due consideration to above factors we recommend "Subscribe the issue for listing gains".


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 8, 2020 11:36 am

