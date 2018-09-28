Stocks in the news: PNB, DB Realty, Canara Bank, Cochin Shipyard, Kesoram Industries

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

IL&FS Financial Services: Company defaulted on 7 repayments between September 12 & 27.

Kesoram Industries received Karnataka government approval for acquisition of some 675 acres of land for Industrial purpose (Mining Activities)

DB Realty: Company to increase its stake in Neelkamal Realtors Tower Pvt. Ltd. (Project "One Mahalakshmi" at Mahalakshmi, Mumbai) and make it a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: CARE revised rating on non-convertible debenture of Rs 1,015 crore to BB/Outlook-Negative from BB (SO), non-convertible debenture of Rs 750 crore to BB/Outlook-Negative from BB- (SO) and bank facilities of Rs 500 crore to BB/Outlook-Negative from BB- (SO).

PNB approves infusion of Rs 5,431 crore by govt via preferentail share issue

PNB: CBI filed case against directors & promoters of telecom company VMC Systems Private Ltd after complaint from the bank - CNBC-TV18.

Yes Bank: The bank confirms it is compliant with Schedule-II Corporate Governance of SEBI, saying it has no dealings with three sister family offices and denies window dressing of corporate accounts to hide NPAs.

Indian Energy Exchange: Board fixes record date as October 22 for the purpose of sub-division of face value of equity shares.

Karnataka Bank: The bank in association with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launched a unique QR Code based instant two wheeler insurance policy.

Canara Bank: Board decided to raise equity share capital amounting upto Rs 250 crore (Face Value), through qualified institutional placement (QIP) route, by issuing upto 25 crore equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 6,000 crore.

RPG Life Sciences' MD CT. Renganathan resigns

Indowind Energy: The board approved allotment of 1,03,208 equity shares to Merrill Lynch International/UK by converting $1,00,000 foreign currency convertible bonds and opening of Liaison office of the company at London/Dubai/Singapore to meet business requirements.

Mercator: Paritosh Kakkad has resigned from the position of Independent Director of the company with immediate effect on account of future conflict of interest.

Astec Lifesciences - Commercial production started at new manufacturing unit in Maharashtra

Assam Company: Company fixed record date for the purpose of delisting of equity shares.

IFCI: CARE reaffirmed its rating on company's long term bank facility, subordinate bonds and non-convertible debentures.

EIH: Board appointed Kallol Kundu as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company in place of Biswajit Mitra, the existing CFO.

Bank of Baroda: Fitch Ratings has placed bank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following the announcement that the government plans to merge the India-based bank with two mid-sized state banks, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank. Fitch has concurrently affirmed BoB's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook, Support Rating at '2' and Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'.

Leel Electricals: Company announced securing first program for offering design, development, manufacturing and supply of oil cooling system including Heat Exchanger to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for its Helicopter platform. With strong footprints in Rail, Metro and Defence (Land) HVAC Systems, this order is a step forward to enter into the aerospace sector for engine cooling and air conditioning.

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company: Debabrata Sarkar, Non-Executive Independent Director of the company has tendered his resignation from the directorship of the company with effect from September 26, 2018 due to various other professional commitments.

Tasty Dairy Specialities: Atul Mehra, Chairman has entered into a MOU with Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture & Technology, Kanpur with the objective of research and development in dairy and to set up a dairy farm for training of the farmers and upgrading the dairy farm at Kanpur.

Sea TV Network: Company has received resignation letter from Ajay Goel as CFO.

Cochin Shipyard: Company and the Andaman & Nicobar Administration have entered into an MoU whereby company shall take up the operation & maintenance of the Marine Dry-Dock at Port Blair.

Trident: Commercial paper of Rs 50 crore issued on July 12 with maturity date of September 27 has been redeemed.

DHFL has made early redemption of certain Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued by way of Private Placement and made the payment

Eimco Elecon (India): Company has entered into a Technology & License Agreement with CZM USA Corp, USA for design, manufacture and sale of drilling rigs, generally used in construction sector, for a term of 10 years, in various countries except America.

Accel Frontline: Name of the company has been changed to Inspirisys Solutions Limited.

Everest Kanto Cylinder: Board has passed necessary circular resolution for closure and winding up of the business operation of EKC Industries (Thailand) Co, a wholly owned subsidiary.

Time technoplast's promoter have sold 1.1% stake of company

Union Bank sues Nirav Modi in Hong Kong court over fraud: Report

DB Realty buys full stake in subsidiary Neelkamal Realtor

Garden Reach Shipbuilders IPO subscribed 72% on day 4

Aavas Financiers IPO subscribed 97% on last day of bidding