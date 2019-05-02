Stocks in the news: Dabur, TVS Motor, BHEL, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Lupin

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Dabur India, Bandhan Bank, Hatsun Agro Product, Hindustan Zinc, JM Financial, MRF, Radico Khaitan, Sunteck Realty, Tata Power, Aurionpro Solutions, Bombay Dyeing, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Tanla Solutions

Maruti Suzuki sells 1,43,245 units in April 2019 against 1,72,986 units in April 2018

Eicher Motors April 2019 sales down 17% at 62,879 units vs 76,187 units in April 2018

Atul Auto April 2019 sales up 22.21% at 3346 units against 2738 units, YoY

Escorts April 2019 tractor sales decline 14.9% at 5,264 units agianst 6,186 units in April 2018

Ambuja Cements Q1: Standalone net profit up 57.1% at Rs 427 croreore against Rs 271.8 croreore, Revenue up at Rs 2,927.6 croreore against Rs 2,862.6 croreore, YoY

Raymond Q4: Loss at Rs 25.2 crore against loss of Rs 24.1 crore; revenue up 11% at Rs 1,808.7 crore versus Rs 1,629.8 crore, YoY

Britannia Industries Q4: Net profit up 12% at Rs 294.3 crore versus Rs 263 crore, revenue up 10.3% at Rs 2,799 crore versus Rs 2,537.5 crore, YoY

Future Lifestyle Q4: Consolidated net profit up 50% at Rs 189 crore versus Rs 126 crore, revenue up 27.3% at Rs 5,728 crore versus Rs 4,498 crore, YoY

Ajanta Pharma Q4: Net profit falls 5.9% at Rs 88.9 crore versus Rs 94.5 crore, revenue down 2.8% at Rs 515.2 crore versus Rs 530.3 crore, YoY

Zensar Technologies Q4: Net profit up 49.5% at Rs 82.7 crore versus Rs 55.3 crore, revenue up 2.1% at Rs 1,057.4 crore versus Rs 1,035.5 crore, QoQ

Indian Hotels Q4: Net profit up 54.6% at Rs 122.5 crore versus Rs 79.3 crore, revenue up 8.8% at Rs 1,244.3 crore versus Rs 1,143.5 crore, Yo

BHEL signs MoU with ARAI for various projects related to e-mobility

TVS Motor Company Q4: Net profit down 19.2% at Rs 133.8 crore; revenue up 9.4% at Rs 4,384 crore.

ICICI Bank board to consider fund raising on May 6

Lupin in alliance with Natco receives FDA approval for Bosentan tablets

Tube Investments of India recommended final dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share

BASF India recommended a special dividend of Rs 2 per equity share

Mercator sells its very large crude carrier - Nerissa (VLCC) for a total consideration of USD 27.5 million

Lakshmi Vilas Bank has revised the Marginai Cost of funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) with effect from May 1, 2019

Tube Investments approves fund raising up to Rs 100 crore via NCDs

PNB Housing Finance, Mphasis & L&T Infotech to be included in F&O from May 31

DHFL to consider fund raising on May 4

ICRA downgraded DHFL comercial paper rating to A3+ from A2+

Reliance Home Finance: Brickwork Ratings has revised rating to C for company's long-term debt programme and A4 for short-term debt programme

Cochin Shipyard signs contract for the construction of anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts (ASWSWCs) for Indian Navy

Embassy Office Parks partners with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts to launch Four Seasons at Embassy One, Bengaluru

ICRA assigned AA+ rating to the Ashok Leyland long term fund