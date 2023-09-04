English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sell GBPINR; target of : 104.15 : September 04, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Pound is expected to weaken further towards 1.2540 level as long as it stays below 1.2640 level amid strong dollar and disappointing economic data from Britain.

    September 04, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
    Rupee

    Rupee

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    Pound is expected to weaken further towards 1.2540 level as long as it stays below 1.2640 level amid strong dollar and disappointing economic data from Britain. GBPINR is likely to slip towards 103.60 level as long as it trades below 104.60 level.

    For all Currency report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    04092023 - curre

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Sep 4, 2023 09:51 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!