Sell GBPINR; target of : 104.15 : September 04, 2023: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

Pound is expected to weaken further towards 1.2540 level as long as it stays below 1.2640 level amid strong dollar and disappointing economic data from Britain. GBPINR is likely to slip towards 103.60 level as long as it trades below 104.60 level.

