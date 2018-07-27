App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell ABB; target of Rs 950: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bearish on ABB has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on ABB


2QCY18 revenue rose 22% YoY to INR27.1b, broadly in line with our estimate of INR27b. EBIDTA margin of 7.2% (+60bp YoY) was below our estimate of 7.8%. EBITDA grew 33% YoY to INR1.96b, below our estimate of INR2.1b, impacted by an adverse revenue mix, an increase in raw material prices and weakening of the rupee. PAT of INR1.0b, too, missed our estimate of INR1.1b.


Outlook


We lower our CY18/19 estimates by 8%/2% to factor in lower margins as a result of higher project sales and the negative impact of currency depreciation. We maintain Sell given premium valuations, with a TP of INR950 (30x Mar'20 EPS of INR31.4, in line with 10-year average).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 27, 2018 04:31 pm

tags #ABB #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sell

