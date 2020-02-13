App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RSWM share price gains 14% on Q3 strong nos; withdraws rights issue proposal

Revenue of the company has increased by 10 percent at Rs 761 crore against Rs 689.44 crore, YoY.

RSWM share price rose more than 14 percent intraday on February 13 after the company turned profitable in the quarter ended December 2019.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 0.86 crore in Q3FY20 against loss of Rs 29.92 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company has increased by 10 percent at Rs 761 crore against Rs 689.44 crore, YoY.

The company board in its meeting held on February 12 reviewed the proposal of fundraising by way of rights issue and in view of easing of the cash flow situation of the company and raising of debt funds through alternative arrangement at favourable rates, have decided to withdraw the said proposal.

At 10:43 hrs, RSWM was quoting at Rs 98.75, up Rs 8.35, or 9.24 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 11:12 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #RSWM

