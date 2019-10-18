App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL hits Rs 9 lakh crore m-cap, becomes most valued Indian company

The company becomes the most valued Indian company in terms of market cap.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,428, rising more than 2 percent ahead of their September quarter numbers to be announced late on October 18.

The company crossed the total market capitalisation of Rs 9 lakh crore and is now the most valued Indian company in terms of market cap.

RIL is expected to report a good set of earnings for the July-September quarter with gross refining margin rising 17 percent compared to the June quarter.

Close

Most brokerages expect gross refining margin (GRM) at $9.5 a barrel for quarter ended September 2019, against $8.1 a barrel in Q1FY20.

related news

Also Read - Refining, telecom biz may boost RIL Q2 earnings; GRM could increase to $9.5/bbl

The second company in term of market cap is Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 7,69,989.34 crore) followed by HDFC Bank (Rs 670,496.82 crore)

At 10:52 hrs RIL was quoting at Rs 1,423.65, up by Rs 27.50, or 1.97 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments 

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 11:08 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour