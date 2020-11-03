172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-canara-bank-target-of-rs-95-dolat-capital-market-6052611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala: Webinar on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Canara Bank; target of Rs 95: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended reduce rating on Canara Bank with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Canara Bank


Canara bank reported better than expected NII and PPoP growth of 29% and 32% YoY respectively on an amalgamated basis, driven by improved spreads, healthy growth in fee income, elevated treasury gains, and high recoveries from w/off accounts. Collection efficiency stood at 92-95% for the month of Sep, including past arrears. Management estimates ~Rs130bn or 2% of loans to be restructured, having received requests for Rs6bn so far. 80% of these are from corporate segment.


Outlook


Moderating our credit cost estimates marginally, we roll over our estimates to Sep-22E, valuing the bank at a 0.4x Sep-22E with a revised TP of Rs 95. Post the sharp correction in stock price, we revise our rating recommendation to REDUCE from SELL.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:57 pm

tags #Canara Bank #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Reduce

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.