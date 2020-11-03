Reduce Canara Bank; target of Rs 95: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended reduce rating on Canara Bank with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Canara Bank
Canara bank reported better than expected NII and PPoP growth of 29% and 32% YoY respectively on an amalgamated basis, driven by improved spreads, healthy growth in fee income, elevated treasury gains, and high recoveries from w/off accounts. Collection efficiency stood at 92-95% for the month of Sep, including past arrears. Management estimates ~Rs130bn or 2% of loans to be restructured, having received requests for Rs6bn so far. 80% of these are from corporate segment.
Outlook
Moderating our credit cost estimates marginally, we roll over our estimates to Sep-22E, valuing the bank at a 0.4x Sep-22E with a revised TP of Rs 95. Post the sharp correction in stock price, we revise our rating recommendation to REDUCE from SELL.
