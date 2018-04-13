Premier Explosives gains 6% on tie-up with French firm for manufacturing defence products

Premier Explosives share price gained 6.5 percent intraday Friday on pact with French company for defence products.

Premier Explosives (PEL) and the French defence company NEXTER have decided to tie-up for manufacturing Bi-Modular Charge Systems (BMCS) in order to respond to the needs of the Indian Ministry of Defence.

Premier Explosives is active in the field of explosives and solid propellants, and NEXTER is specialised in land systems and ammunition.

The company said the partners responded to the BMCS RFP (request for proposal) relative to a 10-year contract by manufacturing in India, combining the experience of NEXTER with the pyrotechnics knowledge of PEL.

The proposed product, which is the key of artillery propulsion, is 100 percent designed within NEXTER Group in accordance with the Indian technical requirements, it added.

Through a long-term partnership, PEL and NEXTER are willing to build up one of the first Indian private manufacturers of ammunition.

At 12:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 360.50, up Rs 4.40, or 1.24 percent on the BSE.