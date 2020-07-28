App
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Zensar; target of Rs 164: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Zensar with a target price of Rs 164 in its research report dated July 25, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Zensar


Zensar’s better-than-expected revenue and EBIT margin in 1Q were encouraging. This was led by stronger-than-expected growth in the Hi-Tech vertical and aggressive cost rationalization. The company shared a cautiously optimistic outlook for a stable 2Q and growth in 2HFY21. Commentary around defending margins, healthy deal wins (USD150m), and a robust pipeline are other key positives. We upgrade our EPS estimate for FY21/FY22E by 5%/0% as we adjust our revenue growth assumptions and margin trajectory post the beat during the quarter. Maintain Neutral.


Outlook


On our revised estimates, the stock is trading at ~10x FY21E EPS, which is toward the higher end of its trading band. We value the stock at ~10x FY22E EPS.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 28, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Zensar

