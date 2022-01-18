MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1910: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1910 in its research report dated January 17, 2022.

Broker Research
January 18, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tech Mahindra


TECHM has announced the acquisition of Com Tec Co IT (CTC), an East European IT Services company with a presence in the Digital engineering and outsourced product development space, for EUR310m. -CTC services clients in the Insurance vertical, which should strengthen TECHM’s capabilities in that space. It has development centers in Eastern Europe (Latvia and Belarus) and has a workforce of 720. TECHM has also acquired a minority stake (25%) in two group SaaS companies (SWFT and Surance) for EUR20m, along with an option to acquire an additional 20% at current levels. CTC had a revenue of EUR36.6/EUR57.6/EUR71.3 in CY18/CY19/CY20, implying ~40% CAGR, although the growth has progressively moderated. It posted a revenue of EUR58.8m for the nine months ended Sep’21, implying a run-rate of ~EUR80m in CY21 (1.5% of TECHM’s FY22 revenue). As per the management, CTC has industry-leading EBIT margin and will be accretive on an EPS, RoE, and FCF basis. While TECHM has not shared additional details, our rough estimates suggest a PAT accretion of less than 1% to our FY23 estimate.



Outlook


We expect TECHM to deliver mid-teens growth in FY22. We value the stock at 22x FY23E EPS. We remain Neutral on the stock.

Close

Related stories


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra
first published: Jan 18, 2022 02:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.