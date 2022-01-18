Neutral Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1910: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tech Mahindra

TECHM has announced the acquisition of Com Tec Co IT (CTC), an East European IT Services company with a presence in the Digital engineering and outsourced product development space, for EUR310m. -CTC services clients in the Insurance vertical, which should strengthen TECHM’s capabilities in that space. It has development centers in Eastern Europe (Latvia and Belarus) and has a workforce of 720. TECHM has also acquired a minority stake (25%) in two group SaaS companies (SWFT and Surance) for EUR20m, along with an option to acquire an additional 20% at current levels. CTC had a revenue of EUR36.6/EUR57.6/EUR71.3 in CY18/CY19/CY20, implying ~40% CAGR, although the growth has progressively moderated. It posted a revenue of EUR58.8m for the nine months ended Sep’21, implying a run-rate of ~EUR80m in CY21 (1.5% of TECHM’s FY22 revenue). As per the management, CTC has industry-leading EBIT margin and will be accretive on an EPS, RoE, and FCF basis. While TECHM has not shared additional details, our rough estimates suggest a PAT accretion of less than 1% to our FY23 estimate.

Outlook

We expect TECHM to deliver mid-teens growth in FY22. We value the stock at 22x FY23E EPS. We remain Neutral on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More