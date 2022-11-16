English
    Neutral Page Industries; target of Rs 46,750 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Page Industries with a target price of Rs 46,750 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Page Industries


    Sales growth is in line and volume growth seems to be tapering off on a high base of athleisure and mask sales (1% volume growth YoY and 7% YoY excluding masks) in 2QFY23. Higher yarn/packaging costs YoY (albeit yarn prices declining from its higher levels), staff costs, and ad-spends led to an EBITDA miss in 2QFY23 and are likely to adversely impact 2HFY23 results as well. While medium-term sales and earnings outlook are healthy, we reiterate our Neutral rating on account of rich valuations.


    Outlook


    However, valuations at 61.8x FY24E EPS are rich, leading us to reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR46,750.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 03:48 pm