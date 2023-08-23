English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Nalco; target of Rs 85: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Nalco with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated August 12, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 23, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Nalco

    Nalco (NACL)’s revenue declined 16% YoY to INR31.8b, in line with our estimate of INR31.3b in 1QFY24. EBITDA declined 32% YoY to INR5.9b, vs. our estimate of INR6.9b. The miss was due to higher power expense, higher employee costs and other manufacturing expenses, which were partially offset by lower input costs. APAT declined 40% YoY to INR3.5b, vs. our estimate of INR4.2b; the aluminum business dragged NACL’s profitability during the quarter. Revenue for the chemicals business stood at INR11.7b (down 3% YoY) and revenue for the aluminum vertical came in at INR24.7b (down 17% YoY), which was in line with our estimate of INR24.0b.


    Outlook

    NACL trades at 4x FY25E EV/EBITDA and 1.1x FY24E P/B. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a revised TP of INR85.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nalco - 23 -08 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #Nalco #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 23, 2023 03:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!