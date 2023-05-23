English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Muthoot Finance; target of Rs 1125: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Muthoot Finance with a target price of Rs 1125 in its research report dated May 20, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 23, 2023 / 10:33 PM IST
    neutral

    neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Muthoot Finance

    MUTH’s 4QFY23 performance was characterized by: 1) gold loan growth of ~9% QoQ to ~INR619b, indicating early green-shoots of demand revival; 2) a ~50bp QoQ expansion in NIM; 3) higher ECL provisioning due to slippages from Stage 2 to Stage 3; and 4) a higher cost-to-income ratio of ~33% (PY: ~31%) primarily because of higher employee expenses. 4QFY23 standalone PAT declined ~6% YoY to ~INR9b (in line) despite ~9% YoY growth in NII. PPoP rose 6% YoY to INR12.9b (in line). FY23 PAT declined 12% YoY to ~INR34.7b. The management acknowledged that in addition to higher gold prices, strong sequential growth in gold loans was supported by 1) demand revival due to improvement in economic activity, and 2) slightly lower competitive intensity from banks. Considering the current demand momentum, the company has guided for over 15% growth in gold loans in FY24. Notably, MUTH was able to achieve healthy gold loan growth without a trade-off in NIM/spreads, which was increasingly pronounced in the prior two quarters. However, we still do not see strong signs of an organic improvement in gold loan demand, even as banks remain aggressive in this segment.


    Outlook

    We estimate a standalone AUM CAGR of ~9% over FY23-FY25, with spreads remaining stable at ~9.4%. We model RoA/RoE of 5.4%/17% in FY25. Despite expectations of higher gold prices aiding sectoral gold loan growth, we believe gold-NBFCs like MUTH will see little benefit given an aggressive competitive landscape. With limited upside catalysts for the stock, we maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR1,125 (based on 1.6x Mar’25E P/BV).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Muthoot Finance - 22 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #Muthoot Finance #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:33 pm