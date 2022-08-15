English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Info Edge (India); target of Rs 4060: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Info Edge (India) with a target price of Rs 4060 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 15, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Info Edge (India)


    INFOE delivered a strong revenue growth in 1QFY23, with a standalone revenue growth of 59% YoY (est. 54%) on better than expected performance in 99acres (up 35%). EBITDA margin rose 400bp QoQ to 32.1% (est. 28.3%) due to lower ad spends (300bp impact) in Jeevansathi, where it has initiated a change in its business model to free from paid services. 1QFY23 saw continued momentum in billings (up 62% YoY to INR5.2b), ahead of our estimate, led by Naukri (up 65%). The management indicated continued strength in the Naukri business over the near term, although the demand slowdown in the IT sector remains a key risk, given its 60% contribution to revenue. We expect the Recruitment vertical to maintain its strong revenue growth in FY23 on the back of elevated billing, which should drive a revenue CAGR of 30% over FY22-24.



    Outlook


    We value its operating entities using the DCF valuation. Our SoTP-based valuation indicates a TP of INR4,060. We maintain our Neutral rating.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Info Edge (India - 140822 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Info Edge India #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 05:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.