Mayur Uniquoters shares up nearly 6% as board mulls share buyback

Mayur Uniquoters share price added nearly 6 percent intraday on November 2 as after the company said its board is going to consider share buyback.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on November 10 to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2020.

Board will also consider the buyback of equity shares of the company and all other matters related thereto.

At 10:28 hrs, Mayur Uniquoters was quoting at Rs 249.75, up Rs 7.55, or 3.12 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 309.90 and 52-week low Rs 118.20 on 25 August, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.41 percent below its 52-week high and 111.29 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price added 64 percent in the last 6 months.