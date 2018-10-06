Indian ADRs: Tata Motors slips 2.7%, Dr Reddy's Lab, ICICI Bank down

Indian ADRs ended mostly lower on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 1.70 percent at USD 10.17 and Wipro was unchanged at USD 5.13.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was down 1.92 percent at USD 8.19 and HDFC Bank fell 1.70 percent at USD 88.53.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 2.75 percent at USD 14.52 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed 1.08 percent at USD 32.