App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Real locked in upper circuit on merger of Embassy Property projects

There were pending buy orders of 76,151 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indiabulls Real Estate (IBREL) locked in 5 percent upper circuit on January 31 after the company approved merger of some projects of Embassy Property Developments.

Embassy is in discussions with financial investors such as The Blackstone Group Inc and others to raise up to $200 million before the merger.

This equity investment of $200 million will bring significant cash for the merged entity to expand its business operations.

Close

IBREL will issue its equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to Embassy shareholders,

related news

Under the proposed merger, certain ongoing, completed and planned residential and commercial projects of Embassy will get merged and stand transferred to IBREL.

There were pending buy orders of 76,151 shares, with no sellers available.

At 1433 hours, Indiabulls Real Estate was quoting at Rs 107.20, up Rs 5.10, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 02:51 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indiabulls Real Estate

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.