Idea down 3% even as DoT gives nod to raise FDI limit to 100%

Shares of Idea Cellular rose over 2 percent before arresting all of their gains and trading over 3 percent lower in the morning trade.

The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 64.10 and an intraday low of Rs 60.50.

The activity in the stock comes in the backdrop of the firm receiving an approval by the telecom department to increase FDI limit in the company to 100 percent.

“The approval is for total foreign investment up to 100% in Idea Cellular and total indirect FDI in its relevant subsidiaries — Aditya Birla Telecom and Idea Cellular Infrastructure Services,” the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The merger of Vodafone India with Idea Cellular is in the final leg of regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in H1CY18, subject to the final approval from the DoT, the firm further informed the bourses.

At 09:58 hrs Idea Cellular was quoting at Rs 60.90, down Rs 1.85, or 2.95 percent, on the BSE.