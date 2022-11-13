English
    Hold VST Industries; target of Rs 3725: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on VST Industries with a target price of Rs 3725 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

    November 13, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on VST Industries


    VST Industries (VST) is cigarette company in India, involved in manufacturing, marketing cigarettes & trading of unmanufactured tobacco. The company has two cigarettes manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad. It has five major brands, which includes, ‘Total’, ‘Charms’, ‘Moment’, ‘Special’, and ‘Edition’ and a direct distribution reach of over 1.1 million outlets.


    Outlook


    We slightly change our numbers for VST Industries. However, premium cigarettes need to gain traction to re-capture market share • We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We revise our target price to Rs 3725 valuing the business at 15x FY24 earnings.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    VST Industries - 08-11-2022 - icici

    #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #VST Industries
    first published: Nov 13, 2022 12:31 pm