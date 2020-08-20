172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-voltas-target-of-rs-608-emkay-global-financial-5729541.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Voltas; target of Rs 608: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Voltas with a target price of Rs 608 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Voltas


Voltas reported better-than-estimated numbers, with the UCP segment delivering another quarter of strong margins. It has showcased strong execution with a 60% decline in UCP revenue despite an unfavorable base of 47% in Q1FY20 and robust inventory push in Q4. The market share in RAC further improved ~200bps yoy/qoq to 26.2%. Slow execution and time-based provisioning impacted the projects segment’s performance with negative EBIT of Rs393mn. The total outstanding order book stood at Rs76.6bn. Management maintained its margin guidance for UCP at 11-12% despite the strong Q1 performance. VoltBek received a strong response for its DC refrigerators while it is facing supply challenges due to the labor shortage.


Outlook


The projects business will face execution and collections issues in the near term. The lowerthan-estimated decline in Q1 has led to a 5%-13% upgrade in EBITDA over FY21-23E. We maintain Hold and UW in EAP, with a revised SoTP-based TP of Rs608.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations #Voltas

