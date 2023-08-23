Hold Thermax; target of Rs 2613: Prabhudas Lilladher

Hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thermax

We met with Mr. Ashish Bhandari, MD and CEO of Thermax (TMX), who highlighted that focus on clean energy, renewables, waste-to-energy, waste heat recovery, biofuels and energy efficient solutions across various industry to reduce carbon footprint is driving demand for company’s products and solutions. Enquiry pipeline continues to remain healthy (2x compared to FY20), driven across sectors such as Food & Beverages (F&B), Chemicals, Pharma, Metals etc. The company is also increasing its focus on new energy solution such as Hydrogen and Fuel Cell. Management targets Industrial Infrastructure EBIT margin to be 6-7% and Industrial Product margins to be ~10% over medium to long run. TMX’s Green Solution segment comprising of TOESL and FEPL are performing well with IRR of 20% and 16% respectively. We also visited TMX’s Shirwal plant that manufactures Boilers ranging from 5-125MW and has current capacity utilization level of 75-80%.



Outlook

We believe, TMX is well placed to gain from increasing thrust on energy transition & de-carbonization initiatives led by its 1) technical expertise, 2) strong balance sheet and 3) prudent working capital management. However, Industrial Infrastructure EBIT margins revival will be a key monitorable. Stock is currently trading at PE of 52.6x/44.8x FY24/25E. We maintain ‘Hold’ rating on stock with TP of Rs2,613 (same as earlier), valuing it at PE of 43x FY25E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Thermax - 23 -08 - 2023 - prabhu