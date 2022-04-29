Hold Tata Metaliks; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Metaliks

Tata Metaliks (TML) is a subsidiary of Tata Steel, which was established in 1990. TML has manufacturing facilities in Kharagpur, West Bengal, which produces pig iron and ductile iron (DI) pipes. By Q4FY23, TML would double its DI pipe capacity to 4 lakh tonnes • TML has healthy cash flows and a strong balance-sheet. It is one of the few players in the steel pipe sector having net cash position on its balance sheet.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value TML at Rs 900 i.e. 6x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More