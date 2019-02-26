App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 545: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Shoppers Stop with a target price of Rs 545 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Shoppers Stop


Revenues for the quarter grew 3.7% YoY to Rs 999.1 crore. Adjusting for changes on account of GST and Ind-As-115, revenue growth would have been 9.9% YoY. Growth was mainly driven by healthy SSSG of 8.9% YoY (highest in the last five quarters) owing to strong festive season and low base of Q3FY18 Gross margin for the quarter rose ~260 bps YoY due to higher share of private label brands (up 150 bps YoY, 10 bps QoQ to 10.4%). However, higher employee cost (up 6.1% YoY), rental expense (up 8.4% YoY) and other expenses (up 7.4% YoY) curtailed the EBITDA margin expansion. Resultant operating margin rose 150 bps YoY to 9.7% (adjusted EBITDA margin up ~100 bps YoY to 9.2%) Efforts to improve the balance sheet have resulted in significant debt reduction (cash surplus of Rs 113 crore as on December 31, 2019). Subsequently, interest cost declined 67% YoY. Resultant PAT came in at Rs 44.3 crore vs. Rs 16.3 crore in Q3FY18 (the company had reported one-time exceptional expense to the tune of Rs 16.7 crore in Q3FY18). Adjusted growth was at ~60% YoY.


Outlook


However, sustainable enhancement in SSSG would be critical for re-rating of the stock. We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 545 (16.0x FY20E EV/EBITDA).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 26, 2019 05:13 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Shoppers Stop

