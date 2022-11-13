English
    Hold Powergrid; target of Rs 235: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Powergrid with a target price of Rs 235 in its research report dated November 07, 2022.

    November 13, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Powergrid


    Powergrid is India’s largest power transmission utility with transmission lines of 172662 ckt km and 485750 MVA of transformation capacity. Powergrid transmits about 50% of the total power generated in India on its transmission network • It also undertakes transmission related consultancy to more than 150 domestic clients and owns & operates 71673 km of telecom network.


    Outlook


    We Maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 235 at 1.9x FY24E book value.


    first published: Nov 13, 2022 12:31 pm