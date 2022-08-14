English
    Hold Power Grid; target of Rs 233: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Power Grid with a target price of Rs 233 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Power Grid


    Power Grid is India’s largest power transmission utility with transmission lines of 172662 ckt km and 485750 MVA of transformation capacity. Power Grid transmits about 50% of total power generated in India on its transmission network • It also undertakes transmission related consultancy to more than 150 domestic clients and owns & operates 71673 km of telecom network.


    Outlook


    Maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 233 at 1.9x FY24E book value.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:35 am
