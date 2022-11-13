English
    Hold PI Industries; target of Rs 3930: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on PI Industries with a target price of Rs 3930 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

    ICICI Direct's research report on PI Industries


    Incorporated in 1947, PI Industries focuses on complex chemistry solutions in agri and pharma sciences. The company maintains a strong research presence through its R&D facility in Udaipur, where it has a dedicated team of over 300 scientists • The revenues of the company can be subdivided into custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) and domestic agrochem formulation business with the former contributing ~74% to overall revenue in FY22 and the rest coming from the domestic formulations business.


    Outlook


    We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD as the current valuation more or less fully incorporates buoyant CSM outlook and domestic traction. We value PI Industries at 45x FY24E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 3930/share (earlier Rs 3710/share).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

