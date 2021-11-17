MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 560: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indraprastha Gas with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated November 12, 2021.

Broker Research
November 17, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Indraprastha Gas


Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is one of India’s largest city gas distribution companies and primarily operates in NCT of Delhi. CNG sales contribute more than 70% of its total sales volume • Sales volume grew at 6% CAGR in FY16-21.



Outlook


We retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value IGL at Rs 560 (standalone at ~Rs 513 i.e. 24x P/E on FY23E EPS and investments at ~Rs 46).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations
first published: Nov 17, 2021 03:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.