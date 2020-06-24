App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold HEG; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HEG with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated June 23, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on HEG


HEG reported a disappointing set of Q4FY20 numbers wherein it reported a loss at the EBITDA and PAT level. During the quarter, the performance was impacted by inventory write down taken by the company. Topline came in at Rs 374.4 crore (down 72% YoY, 5% QoQ). Reported EBITDA loss was at Rs 497.4 crore (positive EBITDA of Rs 4.7 crore in Q3FY20 and Rs 788 crore in Q4FY19) while net loss was at Rs 366 crore (net profit of Rs 5.9 crore in Q3FY20, Rs 524.4 crore in Q4FY19). During the quarter, HEG had recognised its carrying inventory on net realisable value (NRV) basis to the extent applicable and has accordingly written down the cost of inventory by Rs 427 crore [included in cost of raw material consumption (RM) Rs 321 crore and in changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress (FG & WIP) Rs 106 crore]. This resulted in negative EBITDA and net loss for the quarter.



Outlook


HEG reported a muted performance in Q4FY20 on the back of weak demand from the steel sector. Furthermore, it reported a loss at the EBITDA as well as PAT level on account of inventory write downs. Going forward, over the near term, demand for graphite electrodes is expected to remain subdued due to partial closure of steel capacities globally, lower steel production and de-stocking of electrode inventory at the customer end at a slower pace than anticipated, thereby adversely impacting demand prospects. We value the stock at 6x FY22E EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs 900. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 02:29 pm

tags #HEG #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Safety First credits for LEED projects to address COVID-19, reopening strategies

Safety First credits for LEED projects to address COVID-19, reopening strategies

The tiny bank that got pandemic aid to 100,000 small businesses

The tiny bank that got pandemic aid to 100,000 small businesses

Mainland China capable of testing 3.78 million people for COVID-19 per day

Mainland China capable of testing 3.78 million people for COVID-19 per day

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.