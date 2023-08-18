Hold Galaxy Surfactants; target of Rs 2475: ICICI Securities

Hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities' research report on Galaxy Surfactants

Galaxy Surfactants’ (GSL) Q1FY24 EBITDA/kg stood at INR 20.8, down 16.8% YoY. Volume growth was steady at 7.4%. India volume continues to be strong; AMET has stabilised at low levels, and RoW has been impacted by the de-stocking in North America. GSL has guided EBITDA/kg to grow at INR 20-22.75 in FY24. This will be driven by recovery in North America market which will likely drive higher sales for specialty care segment; AMET volumes should start growing on a low base. We believe EPS growth for FY24 looks challenging due to highly unfavourable base of FY23, which we anticipate to normalise; however, volume growth can be better than company guidance as AMET has stabilised. EPS growth will appear soft over FY23-25E on an unfavourable base.

Outlook

We have cut our EPS estimates by 6-7% for FY24-25E, but increased our target price to INR 2,475 (from INR 2,440), valuing GSL at a PE multiple of 24x FY25E EPS (earlier: 22x). Maintain HOLD.; support around 19300 held so far; avoid trading the index

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Galaxy Surfactants - 17 -08 - 2023 - isc