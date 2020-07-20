App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cyient; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Cyient with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated July 17, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Cyient


Larsen & Toubro Infotech’s (LTI) revenues were in line with our estimates while margins were marginally above our estimates. Although the company reported a revenue decline of 4.8% QoQ, it was relatively better than some of the larger peers that reported average 7.0% QoQ decline in revenues in Q1FY21. In addition, EBIT margins improved 70 bps to 17.4% (above our estimate of 16.8%) mainly due to absence of one-off expenses in the quarter, rupee depreciation and cost rationalisation. Further, despite a challenging quarter, the company closed a large deal of US$20 million.



Outlook


However, considering the near-term weakness in aerospace & defence coupled with the recent run up in the stock price, we remain cautious on the stock and maintain our HOLD rating.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 01:12 pm

tags #Cyient #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.