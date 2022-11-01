English
    Hold Crompton Greaves Consumer; target of Rs 415: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Crompton Greaves Consumer with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated October 28, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer


    Crompton Greaves Consumer (CGCEL) is among India’s leading fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) companies, present in electrical consumer durables (~63% of revenue) and lighting businesses (~16% of revenue). CGCEL acquired Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, which contributes ~21% to revenue. Market leader in the domestic fan industry with value market share of 29%. The company has enhanced focus on increasing market share in home appliances categories like (air coolers, water heater and kitchen appliances) • Robust balance sheet with RoE & RoCE of ~30% each (three-year average), respectively, with stringent working capital policy.


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value CGCEL at Rs 415 i.e. 37x P/EFY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:25 pm
