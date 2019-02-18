App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Coal India; target of Rs 250: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated February 12, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coal India


Coal India (COAL) reported Q3FY19 earnings marginally above our estimates on the back of better than expected FSA realisations. We note that company changed accounting for provisions related to quality variance by adjusting from revenue against earlier practice of providing as cost. Accordingly, revenues for H1FY19 were revised lower by Rs5bn to account for grade slippage. Against the same, company recognized credit of Rs24mn in the quarter. Hence, we keep our estimates unchanged for FY20e and FY21e as volatile grade and lower E-auction volumes would offset higher pre-grade adjustment realisations.


Outlook


Given the weak outlook on volumes and deteriorating B/S (resulting in dividend cuts), we reiterate Hold with TP of Rs250, P/E of 10x FY20E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 18, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #Coal India #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

