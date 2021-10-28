MARKET NEWS

Hold CEAT; target of Rs 1344: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on CEAT with a target price of Rs 1344 in its research report dated October 27, 2021.

Broker Research
October 28, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on CEAT


CEAT’s 2QFY22 consol. revenue came ahead of our estimates at Rs 24.5B (24% YoY/ 29% QoQ, PLe 22.5B) led by volume growth of 9% YoY/ 23% QoQ, while realizations grew ~5% sequentially. Margins came lower at 9.0% (-580bp YoY/ 27bp QoQ) led by gross margin compression. RM inflation is expected to continue in 3Q, partly offset by price hikes (+3-3.5% impact on margins in 3Q). We expect full pass through of commodity cost inflation only by next year. Furthermore, weak OEM production due to chip shortage to impact volume growth in 2H. Going ahead higher capex levels and increasing working capital requirement will lead to increasing debt levels and negative FCF, in our view. CEAT has approved the plan to raise ~Rs 5bn through NCD issue. We cut FY22/23 consol. EPS by ~17%/3% as we built in i) high RM cost ii) impact of chip shortage on PV and 2W OEM demand and iii) high interest cost during increasing debt burden.



Outlook


We retain ‘HOLD’ rating on CEAT to factor in the risk of negative FCF generation amidst higher capex levels and revise TP to Rs1,344 (earlier Rs1,461) based on 15x Jun-23 consol. EPS (Unchanged).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Ceat #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Oct 28, 2021 02:03 pm

