App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Astral Poly Technik; target of Rs 935: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Astral Poly Technik with a target price of Rs 935 in its research report dated July 11, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Astral Poly Technik

Astral poly Technik Ltd (APTL) has acquired 100% stake for | 147.5 crore (51% will be paid in Cash and 49% will be by exchange of APTL shares) in Rex Polyextrusion Pvt Ltd (“Rex”), an India based corrugated and other plastic pipe manufacture. Incorporated in 2006, Rex products range includes DWC Pipe (double wall corrugated), PVC suction and discharge Hoses, Single wall corrugated pipes suitable for underground sewerage drainage applications.

Outlook

We believe, the acquisition of Rex would be value accretive in the long run with the increase in capacity utilisation (~45% capacity utilisation in FY18) and control over working capacity (in standard with APTL). Considering the EPS accretive acquisition of Rex, we have increased our revenue, earning estimates by ~6%, ~4% for FY19E and ~8%, ~6% for FY20E respectively. We revise our target price from | 885 to | 935 with Hold rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 05:16 pm

tags #Astral Poly Technik #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.