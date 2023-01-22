English
    Hold Asian Paints; target of Rs 3180: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 3180 in its research report dated January 20, 2023.

    January 22, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Asian Paints


    Asian Paints (APL) is India’s largest decorative paint company. The company derives ~98% revenue from the paints business while 2% business comes from the home improvement business (kitchen and bathroom fittings). Strong distribution network of 70,000 dealers, 2x more than the No. 2 player • Despite being in a capital intensive business, the company has maintained a strong balance sheet with RoCE, RoE of 30%, 25%, respectively.


    Outlook


    We revise our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We introduce our FY25E estimates. We roll over our valuation on FY25E and value APL at 60x P/E FY25E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Asian Paints - 21 -01-2023 - icici

