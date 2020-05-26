App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC share price up 2% despite dip in Q4 profit; Credit Suisse retains 'outperform' call

The company reported a standalone profit of Rs 2,232.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, declining 22 percent due to higher provisions related to COVID-19.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) share price gained over 2 percent at open on May 26. The company on May 25 reported a standalone profit of Rs 2,232.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, declining 22 percent due to higher provisions related to COVID-19 and high base last year. But it was supported by lower tax cost (down 44.5 percent YoY).

The stock price has fallen 32 percent in the last 3 months and was quoting at Rs 1,548.00, up Rs 31.45, or 2.07 percent at 09:16 hours.

Untitled1

Close

Provisions (expected credit loss) increased significantly to Rs 1,274 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 which included the impact of COVID-19, against Rs 398 crore in March quarter 2019 and Rs 2,995 crore in December quarter.

related news

Profit in March quarter 2019 had included profit on the sale of investments of Rs 312 crore and dividend income of Rs 537 crore. Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 17 percent to Rs 3,780 crore for the quarter ended March 2020.

On an asset under management (AUM) basis, HDFC reported total loan book growth at 12 percent and the growth in individual loan book was 14 percent.

Global research firm Credit Suisse has maintained its outperform call on the stock but has cut target to Rs 1,800 from Rs 2,080 per share, according to a report in CNBC-TV18. It is of the view that Q4 results were relatively muted as growth was moderate and NPAs rose.

However, Credit Suisse sees attractive valuations at 1.4x FY22e Core P/B and has cut FY20 EPS estimates by 2 percent on higher provisions and revaluation loss.

Untitled

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, HDFC has zero promoter pledge with low debt. However, Moneycontrol technical rating is very bearish with moving averages and technical indicators being bearish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 09:52 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UN coronavirus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

UN coronavirus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in Odisha, Swiggy to follow suit

Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in Odisha, Swiggy to follow suit

Anand Mahindra says lockdown extensions are economically disastrous, create medical crisis

Anand Mahindra says lockdown extensions are economically disastrous, create medical crisis

most popular

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.