Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, MCX CPO closed lower on Friday due to cut in tariff values of all the edible oils.


Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


MCX CPO closed lower on Friday due to cut in tariff values of all the edible oils. The base import price of crude palm oil and RBD palmolein was cut by $1 4 each and $17 to $6 44 per tn and $6 73 per tn, respectively. According to SEA monthly update, plam oil import s into the country were down 33% and 46% for CPO and RBD Palomlein in May compared to last year.  India’s palm oil imports dropped in May due to higher taxes on shipments while weaker rupees making import s expensive.

Outlook
CPO futures may trade sideways to higher due to expectation of good physical demand due to increase in import duty of soft oil. However, weak international prices and higher domestic stocks may pressurize prices at higher levels.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 18, 2018 12:13 pm

