Clariant Chemicals sells additives business, share price up 5%

Clariant Chemicals India share price rose more than 5 percent intraday on January 2 as the company announced completing the sale of its additives business.

The company said in a press release it had concluded the sale of its additives business to Clariant India, a related party, on a going concern basis.

The company received a consideration of Rs 1,684 lakh, subject to normal adjustments. As on January 1, 2020, the additives business stood transferred to Clariant India Limited, it said.

At 1104 hours, Clariant Chemicals India was quoting at Rs 399, up Rs 17.50, or 4.59 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 420 on January 24, 2019, and 52-week low of Rs 265.10 on October 30, 2019.