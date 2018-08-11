Check out what made these 10 stocks move the most last week

Another historic week for Indian markets, but stock specific action grabbed the limelight. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed Mount 38K to hit a fresh record high of 38,076.23 while the Nifty50 came under the striking distance of 11,500 and hit a lifetime high of 11,495.20.

Traders preferred to book profits ahead of the holiday-shortened week but the S&P BSE Sensex closed with gains of 0.8 percent while Nifty 50 ended 0.6 percent higher for the week ended 10 August. There was a lot of stock specific action in the small, mid and largecaps which kept traders busy.

Here is the list of 10 stocks which moved most in the last week:

Merck | up 24 percent

The company came out with its June quarter (Q1FY19) earning on August 7. The company posted 140 percent jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 48.3 crore on the back of robust operating income.

Revenue rose 33.3 percent at Rs 220.3 crore against Rs 165.3 crore.

The Competition Commission has approved Procter & Gamble's acquisition of 51.80 percent stake in the company for nearly Rs 1,290 crore.

The stake acquisition will be through Procter & Gamble Overseas India BV, an investment holding company held ultimately by P&G.

Reliance Communications | up 24 percent

Reliance Communications (RCom) said on Monday it had received approval from the Supreme Court to proceed with the sale of its wireless assets to Reliance Jio after it agreed to pay 5.5 billion rupees (USD 80.06 million) to settle dues with Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson.

In May, India's bankruptcy court admitted a plea by Ericsson seeking insolvency resolution against RCom over unpaid service dues, potentially derailing the company's 250 billion rupee plan to sell assets to Reliance Jio.

Ericsson had signed a seven-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage RCom's nationwide telecom network and sought 11.55 billion rupees ($171.16 million) from the company and two of its subsidiaries.

Intellect Design Arena | up 20 percent

The company has signed a significant multimillion-dollar deal with leading bank in Asia market with a strong foothold in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and China to implement world's first Integrated Trade Finance and Supply Chain Finance (SCF) platform.

Selan Exploration Technology | up 25 percent

The investor Dolly Khanna has increased her stake in the company with the purchase of 104,250 shares at Rs 244.03 on NSE. The purchase is worth Rs 2.54 crore.

The company has posted 91 percent jump in its Q1FY19 net profit at Rs 14.3 crore against Rs 7.5 crore in the Q4FY18. Revenue rose 15.5 percent at Rs 26.9 crore against Rs 23.3 crore.

ICICI Bank | up 7 percent

The bank has clarified that it has made full disclosures about its bad loans and non-performing assets (NPAs) in its annual report, investor presentations and analysts’ calls.

"The bank's accounts are audited by reputed statutory auditors whose audit report and audit opinion form part of the bank's annual report,” company said in BSE filing.

"The bank classifies loans as non-performing (sub-standard/ doubtful/ loss) and makes provisions for them as per RBI guidelines. Write-offs are generally made out of existing provisions against existing NPAs. The write-offs do not impact loan classification, additions to NPAs, the profit & loss account or the net NPA ratio of the bank," it further said.

Vinati Organics | Up 27 percent

The company has reported 24 percent jump in its Q1FY19 (April-June) net profit at Rs 64.3 crore against Rs 51.9 crore, in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company up 24.5 percent at Rs 264.7 crore against Rs 212.6 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 41.3 percent at Rs 91.8 crore, while the margin was at 34.7 percent.

Vindhya Telelinks | Up 21 percent

The company posted robust numbers in the quarter ended June 2018. Its Q1 net profit jumped 78.6 percent to Rs 33.3 crore versus Rs 18.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was up 37.7 percent at Rs 404.7 crore against Rs 293.8 crore.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) rose 71 percent at Rs 67.2 crore, while the margin was at 16.6 percent.

Jet Airways | down 10 percent

The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on August 9, deferred the matter of consideration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The audit committee did not recommend the said financial results to the board for its approval, pending closure of certain matters.

Skipper | Down 20 percent

The share price declined more than 20 percent in last week as the company has reported weak numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's net profit declined 72 percent at Rs 4.5 crore against Rs 16 crore. Meanwhile, revenue was up 20 percent at Rs 478.7 crore versus Rs 398.8 crore.

Manali Petrochemicals | Down 18 percent

Manali Petrochemicals has reported 40 percent fall in its Q1 net profit at Rs 15.95 crore against Rs 26.63 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company fell 6 percent to Rs 177.17 crore against Rs 189.93 crore.