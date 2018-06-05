App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zuari Agrochemicals; target of Rs 579: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Zuari Agrochemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 579 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Zuari Agrochemicals

Zuari Agrochemicals (ZAC) reported below expectation Q4FY18 performance impacted by higher raw material (RM) costs. Standalone EBITDA fell 21% YoY to INR610mn, similarly, EBITDA of Paradeep Phosphate (PPL – 40% joint venture) contracted ~50% to INR960mn. However, EBITDA of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers (MCFL) nearly doubled.

Outlook

Given high financial leverage, despite the marginal cut in EBITDA, we cut FY20E PAT by 32%. Subsidy receipts and company’s ability to fund its ongoing capex remain key monitorables. We value the stock at 15x FY20E EPS and arrive at a revised TP of INR579 (INR847 earlier). Maintain ‘BUY’.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Zuari Agrochemicals

