    Buy VST Tillers Tractors; target of Rs 2705: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on VST Tillers Tractors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2705 in its research report dated November 01, 2022.

    November 02, 2022
     
     
    VST Tillers Tractors (VST) is the leading farm mechanisation player domestically with a dominant market share in the power tiller segment (~58% as of FY22) and prominent market share in the compact tractor space (~7% in FY22). FY22 segment mix –power tiller ~54%, tractors ~34%, others ~12% • FY22 sales volume – power tiller: 31,776 units, tractor: 7,991 units.


    We value the company at a revised target price of Rs 2,705 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 135.2 (earlier target price Rs 2,820).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 2, 2022 06:22 pm