Buy VST Tillers Tractors; target of Rs 2705: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on VST Tillers Tractors
VST Tillers Tractors (VST) is the leading farm mechanisation player domestically with a dominant market share in the power tiller segment (~58% as of FY22) and prominent market share in the compact tractor space (~7% in FY22). FY22 segment mix –power tiller ~54%, tractors ~34%, others ~12% • FY22 sales volume – power tiller: 31,776 units, tractor: 7,991 units.
Outlook
We value the company at a revised target price of Rs 2,705 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 135.2 (earlier target price Rs 2,820).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.