    Buy VIP Industries ; target of Rs 770: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on VIP Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    May 19, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on VIP Industries


    VIP Industries is one of Asia’s leading sellers/manufacturers of various type of luggage, backpacks and handbags. VIP has a range of leading brands, positioned across the entire price range, catering to value (Aristocrat) mid (VIP, Skybags) and premium (Carlton, Caprese) price points. Market leader in the organised luggage space (oligopoly market) • VIP has, over the years, maintained balance sheet prudence with stringent working capital policy, virtually debt free status and healthy RoCE: 30%+.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price. We value VIP at Rs 770 i.e. 48x FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #VIP Industries
    first published: May 19, 2022 12:40 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.