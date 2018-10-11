App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Timken India; target of Rs 675: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Timken Indiahas recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 675 in its research report dated October 09, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Timken India


We resume coverage on Timken India (Timken) and publish our revised numbers to factor in the consolidation of ABC Bearings (ABC). In our view, the amalgamation of ABC Bearings would be EPS accretive from FY19 as net profit of the consolidated entity should increase 17% (factoring in 11-month consolidation in FY19) vs. 11% stake dilution through a share swap. Over FY18-21, we forecast sales and earnings CAGR of 16% and 25%, respectively, for the consolidated entity, led by a) strong growth in the domestic CV market (entry in wheel bearings segment), b) bounce-back in exports on easing of capacity constraints and favourable USD/INR movement and c) a production ramp-up at ABC as it is operating at sub-optimal capacity utilisation levels.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a Mar’20 TP of INR 675, as we lower our target multiple to 25x (30x) FY21E EPS due to increased competition in the railways segment, a sharp reduction in net exports in the past 3 years and amalgamation of a single-digit RoE business (ABC has low RoEs due to muted capacity utilisation).


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 05:15 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations #Timken India

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.